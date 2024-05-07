Cam’ron and Ma$e Currently Have Kendrick Lamar Up Over Drake in Beef

Like the rest of the Hip-Hop community, Cam’ron and Ma$e have been dialed into the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The Is What It Is duo has Compton up in the battle.

“I don’t like what Drake dropped last night because it wasn’t bad but I don’t like the way that it ended,” Cam said. “It seemed like ‘This is the last one I’m doing.’

“You can’t end it when you just want to end it. He’s all, ‘I’m tired of doing this,’ this, that and the third. I just think that you shouldn’t have ended it like that. You gotta keep going.”

Ma$e said he felt “Not Like Us” as “the one.” He added, “When I heard that, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s gonna be tough.’ That was the one I was expecting.”

Cam’ron and Mase both agree that Kendrick Lamar won the rap battle against Drake, and Cam’ron says he didn’t like the way Drake ended it. (🎥 It is What It is/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/OZzLOM1Yr7 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 6, 2024

“The Heart Pt. 6” from Drake sounded like his last entry in the beef with Kendrick Lamar. He even raps in the middle of sexual assault jabs, “I don’t wanna diss you anymore, this really got me second guessing.”

You can hear it all below.

After Kendrick Lamar took Drake’s timestamp records, The Boy returned the favor, snatching “The Heart” series for his latest track, “The Heart Pt. 6,” which addresses Kendrick Lamar.

“The Heart Part 6 out now… And we know you’re dropping 6 mins after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to address,” Drake wrote on social media.

The song is in response to “Not Like Us” and features a screenshot of an Instagram comment from Dave Free, likely shared to the page of Kendrick Lamar’s lover Whitney Alford. In the song, Drake drives home that she slept with Free and questions who really is the father of Lamar’s son.

Additionall, Drake continues to state Kendrick Lamar has committed domestic violence and he planted the information used by Lamarr in his diss. Specifically, that he has an 11-year-old daughter.

Drake also spent a large amount of the song shooting down allegations of being a pedophile:

I never been with no one under age but now

I understand why this the angle that you really mess with

Just for clarity, I feel disgusted I’m too respected

If I was fucking young girls, I promise I’d been done arrested

I’m way too famous for this shit you just suggested, but that’s not the lesson, clearly there’s a deeper message





