Chance The Rapper Took Over Chicago For Acid Rap’s 10 Year Anniversary With Sold Out Concert

Chance the Rapper took the stage last night at the United Center for a monumental sold-out hometown show, commemorating the 10-year anniversary of his breakthrough mixtape Acid Rap. The event drew thousands of excited fans, turning the arena into a celebration of music, memories, and milestones. Chance plans to bring the same exhilarating energy to the forthcoming anniversary shows at NYC’s Barclays Center (August 26) and LA’s Kia Forum (September 21). Marking a decade since its release, Acid Rap has become a cultural touchstone and a defining project in Chance’s career. The mixtape’s blend of introspective lyrics, inventive production, and a distinct Chicago sound left an indelible mark on the music industry, with it still remaining the face of independent hip hop.

The United Center show was a visual and auditory feast, featuring a meticulously crafted setlist that traversed the musical journey of Acid Rap. Chance the Rapper, known for his high-energy performances and signature style, delivered a captivating show that transcended mere entertainment. The stage design, light displays, and dynamic choreography served as a fitting backdrop to the mixtape’s thought-provoking and emotion-laden tracks. Other special guests included Vic Mensa, Twista, Noname, Saba, Oreo, Mello Buckzz, King Louie, D Low, the South Shore Drill Team, Goon Squad, Benny the Bull, and Tommy Hawk (The Blackhawks mascot).

Chance and Acid Rap have taken over Chicago this week, as Chance celebrates the landmark recording throughout his hometown. The festivities kicked off with a scavenger hunt across the city, where fans headed to some of Chance’s favorite indie stores (View his spots here) for an opportunity to obtain tickets to the sold-out United Center show.





