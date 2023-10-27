Ishmael Teams Up with Rising Star Tublaq – With a career that has spanned over 30 years, Ishmael has embedded himself as a cornerstone in the South African urban music scene.

From his early days in Johannesburg as a dancer and back-up singer to being a pivotal member of Prophets of the City and Skeem, and later introducing the youth to hip hop powerhouse Jozi, Ishmael has showcased an enviable adaptability and evolution in his music.

“Summertime” brings forth an amalgamation of Ishmael’s rich experience with Tublaq’s fresh AmaPiano flair. The track promises to be a festive season favorite, as it beautifully encapsulates Mzansi’s summer celebrations. Notably, the song pays homage to the classic kwaito hit by Mavusana, adding a nostalgic touch.

Ishmael’s recent venture into AmaPiano with the release of “Sangena” was met with phenomenal reception, securing its spot on various top charts. Fans and media lauded his impeccable ability to keep reinventing himself while staying true to his roots. “Summertime” further cements this adaptability, as he continues to embrace contemporary sounds without compromising his authentic touch.

Beyond his discography, Ishmael’s influence in South African music is also evident through his presence in pivotal national events. With performances at four of the six democratic Presidential Inaugurations since 1994, Metro FM & SAMA awards under his belt, and starring in the ‘Moving the City’ reality TV show, his contributions to South African culture are immeasurable.

“Summertime” is more than just a song; it’s a testament to Ishmael’s enduring musical prowess and his continued relevance in an ever-evolving music scene. The collaboration with Tublaq indicates a bridging of eras, a melding of the tried-and-true with the exciting and new.

