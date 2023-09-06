Chrisean Rock Shares First Photo Of Her And Blueface’s Newborn Son

Reality star Chrisean Rock didn’t waste any time posting pics of her and rapper Blueface’s newborn son. Just one day after his birth, first time mother Ms. Rock posted a pic of Chrisean Malone Jr., which os actually her namesake.

SHe captioned the pic, which included the IG name for her sin’s page, saying, “Heavensent you healthy and so handsome beyond grateful My baby boy so blessed 🥹 thank you Jesus @chriseanmalone.jr.”

Meanwhile, the child’s father is threatening to file for full custody. The “Thotiana” rapper took to Twitter, saying, “If she don’t take my son serious an make that her main focus an priority for at least 30 days I will file for custody.”





