Drake Opens New Album With Alleged Pusha T Diss “Virginia Beach”

126 1 minute read

With Drake’s latest full length LP dropping this morning(October 6) at 6am, many critics and fans alike have been waiting on the latest updates to For All The Dogs, especially after he fired shots at Kanye on “8am In Charlotte”, coupled with the visual featuring his son Adons. With the release of the tracklist, it was impossible not to notice that the opening track was titled “Virginia Beach”, which is, of course, the hometown of Drake’s once arch nemesis Pusha T.

Social media has been going crazy with reactions and speculations about “Virginia Beach” with Drake referencing jewelry Pusha bought at an auction originally owned by Pharrell only prompted rumors as to who’s next on the hit list.






