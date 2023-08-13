Key Glock Delivers “Chromosomes” Visual & Throws Playboy-Themed Birthday in Houston w/ Impromptu Performance By Sexyy Redd

Key Glock has made it his mission to keep Young Dolph’s name alive.

And while Key Glock is best known for his hard-hitting bangers over the hardest beats, he’s also recently discovered his newfound hobby: throwing epic parties.

This past weekend, Key Glock hosted yet another extravagant-themed party to celebrate his 26th birthday. Embodying the theme of a Playboy Oasis, the event took place at CLÉ Houston. Artists in attendance include Trae the Truth, Sauce Walka, India Love, Dess Dior, Maxo Kream, J.Mulan, and more.

But the highlight of the evening had to be the impromptu performance by Sexyy Redd, the St. Louis rapper who’s been dominating the rap game as of late. Glock was in high spirits as he sang along to Sexyy’s latest hit, “Pound Town,” and a string of PRE Hits.

The party came equipped with mermaids, fire dancers, and Glock Hefner’s painted playmates. Luxury cabanas were stocked with everything from water guns to hookah, as guests soaked in the sun and vibes with sounds by DJ Sky High and Houston native DJ Mr. Rogers.

During the party, Key Glock announced (and posted via social media) the release of his new video “Chromosomes,” off his Glockoma 2 (Deluxe) EP released back in June. The visual currently hails over 3.3 million views in just under a week, a true testament to Key Glock’s incredibly loyal fanbase. The 2.5-minute video sees Glock bringing the song to life, surrounded by jewelry, cars, 4-wheelers, and of course, beautiful women.





