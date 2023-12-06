Ross Learmonth And Prime Circle Part Ways

Prime Circle and their lead singer Ross Learmonth are parting ways. After a 23-year career, the South African rock group and its frontman have announced the end of their journey together.

“It has been an incredible time with Prime Circle and I am immensely grateful for the memories we have created together. However, at this juncture in our lives, it is time for relationships to change and evolve. Unfortunately, that means that we will no longer be continuing this musical journey together,” Ross explains.

“It’s always been about the music, and the fans. And now is the time for me to immerse myself 100% in my new music and direction. I would have loved to continue working with Prime Circle and to remain as the frontman, in tandem with my new solo work, but unfortunately, a different decision was made, which I respect, and wish them all the best. Although this is the most difficult decision to face, I look forward to embracing the opportunity of focusing on my own well-being and personal growth in this new chapter.”

The remaining active band members will continue performing as Prime Circle.

Catch Ross Learmonth this summer

21 Dec – The Red Apple – Kenton

22 Dec – St Francis Brewery – St Francis

23 Dec – Music Kitchen – Gqeberha

26 Dec – Sky Villa Hotel – Plett

27 Dec – Blend – Knysna

28 Dec – Reed Valley – Mossel Bay (with Majozi)

30 Dec – Wildekrans – Hermanus (with Jesse Clegg)

4 Jan – Heroes – Brackenfell CPT

5 Jan – Cafe Roux – Noordhoek CPT

6 Jan – Triggerfish – Somerset West CPT

7 Jan – Macfee – Plett

Follow Ross Learmonth Online

Facebook or Instagram