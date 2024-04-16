1
TikTok Star Kyle Marisa Roth Dead At 36

Several news reports have sadly confirmed that TikTok star Kyle Roth has died, a sudden tragedy that was confirmed by the influencer’s famil this week.

Kyle’s sister Lindsey Rth confirmed the sad news on her Instagram yesterday(April 15) saying that her sister died last week, but adds that the cause of her death is still not known.

Lindsay wrote, “I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more — she had so many gifts.”

Her sister added, “Any prayers, thoughts, blessings, or intentions for this soul’s smooth transition are welcomed.”

Kyle’s mother also paid tribute to her child, saying, “Nothing makes sense now, and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another, please.”

Roth amassed an impressive 175,000 TikTok following, sharing clips of herself commenting on celeb gossip and entertainment news. She was well known for beginning her clips with her signature catchphrase, “You want more? I’ll give you more.”






