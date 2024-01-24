[WATCH] B.G. Tells Lil Wayne Stop Playing With Hot Boys Reunion

Original Hot Boy B.G. seemed to be trying to distance himself from Lil Wayne. especially after calling the pop culture icon a “bitch” on Finesse2Tymes’ Gangstafied” track, but now B.G. is singing a diffrerent song when it comes to connecting with Wayne for a Hot Boys Reunion.

On Instagram Live, B.G. said, “Say Juve, there’s people on my line, man, about this Hot Boys reunion. Weezy, stop playing, man. It’s a big bag involved, man. Ya heard me?” He added, “I know you super rich. I know you like Taylor Swift outchea. Come on, man. Stop playing, man. Let’s get to this bag.”

The Hot Boys formed in NOLA in 1997, composing of Juvenile, B.G., Turk and Lil Wayne. Their first album, Get It How U Live!, brought them their notoriety, but their claim to fame came with their sophomore LP Guerrilla Warfare, featuring the track “Hot Girl”, with the Big Tymers. Guerrilla Warfare was also the Hot Boys first certified platinum album.





