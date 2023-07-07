King Von’s Estate Announces New Posthumous Album ‘Grandson’

The estate of King Von has officially announced the release of his highly anticipated posthumous album, Grandson, set to arrive on July 14 via EMPIRE.

The album, adorned with a cover featuring Von’s son, Dayvon Bennett Jr., is a heartfelt project put together by his closest collaborators and those who knew him best, including his beloved mother. The album’s title pays homage to Von’s first mixtape, Grandson, Vol. 1, and references his notorious nickname.

Grandson features guest appearances from some of Von’s esteemed peers in the street rap scene and showcases the same intense and gritty street narratives that captivated his dedicated fanbase.

This album marks Von’s second posthumous release, following last year’s What It Means To Be King, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 charts. It solidifies Von’s status as a Chicago rap icon and reinforces why he was on the verge of dominating the rap game before his untimely passing.

Along with the album announcement, Von’s estate drops”Heartless,” a new collaboration between Von and Detroit’s own Tee Grizzley. Over a Chopsquad DJ beat, both artists delve into the remorseless mentality they had to adapt to survive in their challenging environments. “Heartless” is the second single following Von’s recent release, “Robberies,” a gripping tale of crime and drama.

Grandson is a testament to Von’s lasting impact as one of his generation’s most vital storytellers. It keeps his legacy alive and ensures that his powerful voice will continue to resonate with fans worldwide.





