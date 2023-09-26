Sexyy Red Drops Off a New Single in “Shake Yo Dreads”

Sexyy Red proves she’s as real as it gets in her latest hit, “Shake Yo Dreads.” The track not only showcases her unapologetic style but also celebrates her roots as she proudly declares, “I’m from the North Side, I still be in the streets.”

Despite her rising fame and success, Sexyy Red stays true to her Northside roots, making it clear that she’s far from the industry image some may perceive. This authenticity and her fierce attitude have garnered her a dedicated following.

“Shake Yo Dreads” is just one of Sexyy Red’s recent releases, following her Lil Durk collaboration, “Hellcats SRTs 2.” She’s also made history by placing four songs on the new TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart, including the chart’s first-ever #1 hit with “SkeeYee.” Her rapid ascent in music highlights her staying power and distinct approach to hip-hop.

Drake iced out Sexyy Red’s wrist. Hitting Instagram, the “SkeeYee” rapper showed a diamond carties watch that Drake purchased for her.

“Thank you Drakeeeeeeee ice me df out den big boss sht I appreciate dat big dawg,” Sexyy Red wrote.

Sexyy Red and Drake have struck up quite the bond. Hitting Instagram last month, Sexyy Red shared a new image of her and Drizzy. “I’m with my man but it’s free my udda man.”

Drake shared the sentiment, “3 that man.”

Sexyy Red joined Drake for the remaining dates of his It’s All A Blur run. Sexyy Red confirmed the news on Twitter, “We outsideee thank you drake!”

Get ready for more from Drake and Sexyy Red. After the two met on one of The Boy’s It’s All A Blur Tour stops, Sexyy Red reveals they have a single on the way. Speaking at Rolling Loud, Sexyy Red dived into her relationship with Drake.

“We got a song coming out. I mean, we supposed to be,” Red said. “I did some lil shit on his song, he sent me a beat, and I rapped for him or whatever. He was fuckin with it, so we gon’ see if he drop that bitch.”

READ MORE: Sexyy Red Delivers New Video for “Hellcats SRTs”

By Sexyy Redd’s statements, it is believed the collaboration could find its way on the forthcoming For All The Dogs that Drake has teased since dropping his book in July.

You can hear it from Sexyy Red below.

Sexyy Red talks about her relationship with Drake and says jokingly “we be f*cking” then she says they may have a song coming together 👀 pic.twitter.com/AdQkDKWQdD — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 25, 2023





