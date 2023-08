This past weekend, footage from Cleveland, Ohio showed a street sign unveiling ceremony honoring homegrown stars Bone Thugs N Harmony, but less than two days after the sign went up, it has now been reported stolen.

At the intersection of East 99 Street and St. Clair Avenue, a sign was placed that read “Bone Thugs N Harmony Way, but now that celebratory symbol of the group’s accomplishments over the span of three decades has now vanished.