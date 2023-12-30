13
26
3
46
14
20
22
48
18
11
32
8
38
7
49
9
50
4
5
43
44
40
34
2
33
25
35
23
21
29
45
37
10
47
30
24
1
16
39
15
31

LISTEN: Eazy The Block Captain Speaks on Alleged Relationship with Remy Ma in Leaked Audio

145 2 minutes read

Remy Ma and Papoose’s marriage may have expired before the clock strikes 2024. New alleged audio of Eazy The Block Captain has hit YouTube, detailing to a friend that the relationship is over.

Additionally, The audio reveals Remy wanted Eazy to keep the relationship low and Papoose already pulled up on the battle rapper, punching him in the face. In the audio, Eazy also wants to run the fight back and Remy has constantly pulled up to her home.

You can hear the audio below.

Remy Ma and Eazy The Block Captain hit the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles game together. The sighting of the two fueled rumors about the status of the marriage of Remy and Papoose.

In September, Remy Ma’s Chrome 23 Battle Rap showcase ‘I Do What I Want’ featuring Geechi Gotti and Eazy the Block Captain had the internet buzzing. Geechi brought up alleged rumors that Remy Ma was cheating on her husband Papoose with Eazy the Block Captain. In the viral verse heard around the internet, Geechi talks to Remy claiming Papoose fought Eazy. 

Now video surfaces of Remy and Eazy together on stage and Eazy responds to Geechie during the battle and critics are claiming— Eazy didn’t deny the allegations.  

Watch below.

Watch the controversial verse below.

Courtney B contributed to this report.






Source link

145 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Stephen Marley Drops ‘Old Soul’ LP, First Album In Seven Years

Stephen Marley Drops ‘Old Soul’ LP, First Album In Seven Years

‘Official Covid-19 statistics neither exaggerated nor downplayed’

Zim allocated 984,000 AstraZeneca doses under revised COVAX allocation plan

WATCH: Steve Harvey Shuts Down Rumors His Wife Ruined His Previous Marriage

WATCH: Steve Harvey Shuts Down Rumors His Wife Ruined His Previous Marriage

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo