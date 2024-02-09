Latto Disses Ice Spice on New Single “Sunday Service”

Latto has let Ice Spice she wants all the smoke. After Ice Spice confirmed her “Think U Da Shit (Fart)” single was a diss to Latto, the “Put It On Da Floor” rapper fired back with “Sunday Service.”

Oop #IceSpice wants to know why she was in the back of #Latto’s “weak ass snippet” 🫢 pic.twitter.com/ngNIBbPzXu — TeaWithTia (@RealTeaWithTia) February 3, 2024

“Sunday Service” was teased online once Latto pulled up in Ice Spice’s Bronx neighborhood with Suburbans to film the video.

latto filming her music video in ice spice’s city is insanely petty. 😭https://t.co/1Qd0LsYyA4 — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) February 3, 2024

The video has yet to be released, but the shots have been fired in the song’s chorus:

“Twenty black Suburbans, we pull up like Sunday Service

I just want a one on one, don’t know why she so nervous”

In the second verse, there may also be a jab at Nicki Minaj, who had an insane tweeting spree after Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss“:

Do you rap or do you tweet? ‘Cause I can’t tell, get in the booth, bitch

Stop all that motherfuckin’ yellin’, ho

‘Cause I ain’t buyin’ what you’re sellin’, ho

And then turned her attention right back to Ice Spice, flipping the “Fart” hook back on her:

Think I’m the shit? Bitch, I know it, ho

Jesus walked on water, I got ice boilin’ though

You can hear the whole song below.





