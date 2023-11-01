Another Win For Hip Hop: Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson Achieves Diamond Status With “In Da Club”

Another win for hip hop.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jacksons’ classic 2003 smash “In Da Club” has officially reached RIAA Diamond status. It marks his very first Diamond certification. The song has already garnered over 1.2 billion Spotify streams and 1.8 billion YouTube views on the music video. It averages 42 million-plus streams per week worldwide. Produced by Dr. Dre and Mike Elizondo, it concluded 2003 as the #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 year-end chart.

“In Da Club” adorned 50’s blockbuster 9x-platinum full-length debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. The GRAMMY® and Emmy Award-winning Queens, NY rapper, entrepreneur, actor, and producer delivered an instant classic on his first try. The album arrived on February 6, 2003, and it immediately bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200. It capped off 2003 as “the best-selling album of the year” and saw him score a total of five GRAMMY® Award nominations, including “Best New Artist,” “Best Rap Album,” “Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group” for “Magic Stick” [with Lil’ Kim], and “Best Male Rap Solo Performance” and “Best Rap Song” for “In Da Club.”

Speaking to its enduring influence, Rolling Stone named it one of the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time,” while The Ringer hailed it as a “classic” in a detailed deep dive retrospective. Recalling the stratospheric #1 success of “In Da Club,” Stereogum proclaimed, “He was New York to the bone, but his music, thanks to a rare and impossible-to-replicate combination of factors, transcended the regionalism that’s always been a key part of rap’s power.”

Congrats to 50! Queens get the money…





