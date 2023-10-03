Doja Cat Reclaims the Billboard Hot 100 Throne with “Paint the Town Red”

Doja Cat is riding high once again as her chart-topping hit “Paint the Town Red” surges back to the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the first rap song to achieve this feat in 2023. This captivating anthem also continues its reign atop the Billboard Global 200 for the fourth consecutive week, solidifying its global appeal.

In an unprecedented achievement, “Paint the Town Red” has dominated traditional charts and made history on Spotify. The song secured the coveted #1 spot on Spotify’s Top 50 – USA chart, marking the first time in Spotify’s history that a rap song by a solo female artist claimed the top position. Furthermore, it reached #1 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global Chart.

Doja Cat‘s triumph doesn’t stop there. Her fourth studio album, Scarlet, released via Kemosabe Records / RCA Records, has stormed into the Top 5, underscoring her immense influence on the music scene.

Adding to her incredible run, Doja Cat’s latest fan-favorite track, “Agora Hills,” has debuted in the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, boosted by a visually stunning music video shot in Pomona, CA, and Koreatown in Los Angeles, CA. Directed by Hannah Lux Davis (known for her work with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj), the video has captivated the internet.

As Doja Cat gears up for her first North American headlining tour, set to commence later this month, it’s clear that her star continues to rise, leaving fans eager for what’s next from this dynamic artist. See the dates here.





