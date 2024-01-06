Pete Rock On Hip-Hop: ‘We Lost Our Integrity Chasing The Money’

As we celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop, we always remember to pay homage to the GOATs that came before us. This includes Pete Rock, who recently shared his sentiments on the current state of Hip-Hop as a whole.

Sharing to his one million followers on Instagram, Pete Rock posted a clip of Erick Sermon addressing how the genre of Hip-Hop has become unrecognizable, even suggesting changing the name.

Pete Rock added his two cents in the caption: “They should change the music too WTF 🤦🏾‍♂️ tryna create a narrative that aint working. Pile driving the culture straight in the ground. We created real history! idk what da hell they creating today but it damn sure aint history or hip hop thats a fact.”

Of course, Pete Rock is valid in saying he created real history, is revered as one of the greatest producers of all-time.

He continues, “We lost our integrity chasing the money. The bag as they say has become the problem and the focus point in the culture. Makes it corny when yall make it about money smh 🌽 Everyone extra sensitive about opinions smh. Soon as you have an opinion your a hater automatically lol. Clown shit 🤡 we all out here working to make better music. Why dont try and do the same thing 🤷🏿‍♂️🤨🤦🏾‍♂️”

