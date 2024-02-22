Basketball Wives LA Star Brittish Williams Apologizes in Court After Delay in Surrendering for Prison Sentence

Former “Basketball Wives LA” star Brittish Williams found herself in legal trouble last month when she was arrested for failing to surrender to authorities to begin her four-year prison sentence after being convicted on fraud charges. The reality TV personality was taken into custody after a delay in starting her sentence, leading to her appearance in court this week.

According to reports from The Omaha World Herald, Williams appeared before a judge and offered an apology, citing a miscommunication regarding a request to delay her report date as the reason for her failure to show up on time. Her Chicago-based attorney, Michael J. Thompson, explained to the court that it was not Williams’ intention to ignore the court order.

“I would apologize to the court on Ms. Williams’ behalf,” Thompson stated during the hearing.

Williams, who gained fame from her appearance on the VH1 reality show, was arrested on January 12 and had been held in a local jail awaiting her court appearance this week. The purpose of the hearing was for the judge to revoke her bond, allowing her to be transferred to a minimum-security camp in West Virginia to serve her sentence.

Despite the impending prison term, Williams’ legal team has indicated their intention to appeal her sentence, as stated in court filings.

