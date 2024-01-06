Kid Cudi Blasts Belief He Participated in Illuminati Ritual on TV: ‘U Silly Stupid Lil Person’

Kid Cudi wore a dress on Saturday Night Live, and a fan attempted to connect his appearance to a humiliation ritual conducted by The Illuminati. Well, Cudi had some time.

“Dear Issac u silly stupid lil person and all people under this post,” Cudi opened. “It’s the start of a new year and I got time for muthafuckas like u today. This most is mad fuckin lame of u and said.

“A black man cant express himself and be confident AND successful with out it being some conspiracy. My success was givin to me by God with the help of my many angels.”

You can read Cudi’s full comments below.

Dear Issac u silly stupid lil person and all people under this post. Its the start of a new year and I got time for muthafuckas like u today. This post is mad fuckin lame of u and sad. A black man cant express himself and be confident AND successful with out it being some… https://t.co/dOPPP8Zbqn — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) January 2, 2024

Late last year, Kid Cudi returned with a bang as he released “At The Party,” featuring the talents of Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott. The track is the next single from his highly anticipated ninth full-length studio album, INSANO, marking his first full-length release since 2022.

Kid Cudi has long been known for pushing the boundaries of music and art, and “At The Party” is poised to continue that legacy. With Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott on board, this collaboration promises to be a standout addition to the artist’s discography.





