Feds Arrest DJ Envy’s Business Partner Cesar Pina

According to several reports, federal agents arrested DJ Envy’s former business partner Cesar Pina on Wednesday.

According to Tony “The Closer” Robinson, Pina, a.k.a. “Flipping NJ,” is accused of running a real estate Ponzi scheme. He is charged with scamming investors out of millions of dollars.

DJ Envy, real name RaaShaun Casey, is a co-defendant in multiple lawsuits filed by investors who say they were ripped off by Pina in an elaborate Ponzi scheme.

Envy and Pina held seminars to lure hundreds of investors to flip distressed properties for profit. But investors say Pina took their money and ran. DJ Envy also promoted the seminars on iHeart Radio’s popular Breakfast Club morning show.

Many victims said they invested with Pina because DJ Envy was his business partner and they trusted Envy.

But DJ Envy denied any involvement in the Ponzi scheme. He said he’s also a victim because he gave money to Pina.

Jose Santiago and his wife, Jessica Ortiz told News 4 they invested $200,000 in a Paterson, NJ property that Pina claimed he owned.

“He’s advertising this all over radio and television, so I thought this was legit,” Santiago said.

Nigel Chamblin said he invested nearly $1 million in several properties that Pina claimed he owned. But Pina didn’t own any of the properties.

“There were other people investing in these exact same properties,” Chamblin told News 4. “It was a scam, it was a lie.”

Watch the video below.






