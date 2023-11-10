Friends Of Amstel Presents Omah Lay & Adekunle Gold. – To round off the star-studded #FriendsOfAmstelSA local line up, Amstel is proud to announce that Afrobeats superstars Omah Lay and Adekunle gold will be headlining this year’s 2-day Friends of Amstel premium lifestyle experience scheduled to take place on the 11th and 12th of November in Gauteng.

Omah Lay

Stanley Omah Didia aka Omah Lay is a singer and producer who burst onto the music scene in 2020, dazzling audiences with his Afrofusion magic that masterfully weaves together hip-hop, R&B, pop, and the captivating rhythms of highlife. Omah Lay’s debut album, “Boy Alone” hit the airwaves in June 2023. He has since achieved worldwide acclaim thanks to his remarkable collaborations with global icons like Justin Bieber and Ozuna.

Adekunle Gold

Also joining the Friends of Amstel two-day festival is award-winning musician Adekunle Gold, who brings his mesmerising blend of contemporary pop, folk, R&B and electronica, a fusion he calls “urban highlife”.

As a singer, songwriter, and graphic designer, Adekunle Gold has become a Global household name. Thanks to his popular debut solo single, “Sade”, which launched in 2014. His fifth studio album. Tequila Ever After, was released in July this year.

Adekunle Gold will perform on the 11th of November and Omah Lay will perform on the 12th of November.

Stand a chance to win tickets to Friends of Amstel

If you enjoyed ‘Friends Of Amstel Presents Omah Lay & Adekunle Gold’ read more on Friends of Amstel here