Tina Knowles Highlights Beyoncé’s History of Cowboy Culture: ‘We Always Celebrated in Texas’

Tina Knowles is letting the fans know that her family has always been aligned with “Cowboy Culture.” Hitting Instagram, Knowles shared an image of how long the cowboy aesthetic has been in Beyoncé and Destiny Child’s looks.

“I just came across this video on my IG feed! We have always celebrated Cowboy Culture growing up in Texas . We also always understood that it was not just about it belonging to White culture only. In Texas there is a huge black cowboy culture. Why do you think that my kids have integrated it into their fashion and art since the beginning.”

– Tina Knowles

You can see Ms. Tina’s full statement below.

Beyoncé is receiving pushback from country radio stations after releasing two country singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” after the Super Bowl.

One of the stations, KYKC 100.1 FM in Oklahoma sent an email response to a listener: “Hi – we do not play Beyoncé’ on KYKC as we are a country music station.”

You can see the message below.

It is once again Beyoncé season. Queen Bey has announced ‘Act II’ of the Renaissance era, set for release on March 29.

Beyoncé made the reveal during a Verizon Wireless Super Bowl commercial where she teased various ways to break the Internet or crowd Verizon’s powerful signal. After numerous attempts, Beyoncé demands, “Drop the new music” at the end.

Shortly after, Beyoncé’s social media updated with news of Act II, followed by two new singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” ushering in her country music era.

You can hear both singles below.






