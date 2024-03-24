Celebrities Who Risked Their Lives To Save Others From Death

‘s costar in Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, Talia Hill, sat for an interview with Inside Edition, during which she revealed the country singer saved her life when she almost got hit by a vehicle.

“We were on set, and I was at the hot chocolate station, and they said ‘Go back to your beginning positions,'” Hill recalled. “So, there is a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and somebody grabbed me and pulled me back — and it was Dolly Parton.”

“Well, I am an angel, you know,” Parton reportedly told her, referencing her role in their film.