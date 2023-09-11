2
[WATCH] Cardi B Talks About “Bongos” With Megan Thee Stallion, New Album On SiriusXM’s ‘Whoo’s House’

Cardi B stopped by the SiriusXM studios to promote her new single Bongos with Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi B sitting down with SiriusXM’s Whoo Kid for his SiriusXM show Whoo’s House which airs on SiriusXM’s Shade 45. Whoo Kid asking Cardi B for an update on her new album and if it will feature Beyoncé. Cardi B also talking about why Megan was perfect for Bongos.

When talking about the hot new single with the H-Town rapstress, Cardi said, The part where Megan is kind of at in the song, because we chopped the song a lot, like the part where like she’s at, it be like “Bong, bong, bong,” and I was planning for that to be the hook, but it just sounded so incomplete. Then, we just like, “This song needs a feature,” so it’s like a lot of people wanted it to go the Spanish route with it and I’m like, “I could see that.” I could see that, definitely. Of course, like you could feel it, but I was like, “I feel like I hear Megan on this.” It’s like, “Really? You don’t think that It’s more like of the Latin part,” and I’m like, “Yeah, but I hear her on this. Like, I know it. I know I could hear her on this,” and when she sent her verse-..” Whoo Kid added, “It was over.”

Check out the interview HERE.






131 1 minute read
