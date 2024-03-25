11
GloRilla Reflects on Her White House Visit: ‘I Was Geeked’

GloRilla is reflecting on her visit to the White House where she met President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Speaking on CNN, GloRilla revealed she was “geeked.”

“Everybody don’t get to meet the President and the Vice President,” GloRilla said. “I never thought in a million years I’d be in the White House. Then, I was in the White House and got to meet the President and Vice President? I was like, ‘Now, they can’t mess with me!’”

You can see her full interview below.






Source link

