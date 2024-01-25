Kodak Black to Remain in Jail Four More Weeks As Judge Reviews His Case

Kodak Black will remain behind bars for at least another month. According to AllHipHop, documents reveal the rapper’s case needs more time for review by Judge Jose E. Martinez.

Martinez is reviewing whether Kodak Black’s supervised release should be revoked. The next hearing for the case will be Feb. 21.

Earlier this week, Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, asked to dismiss charges of possession of oxycodone, citing the rapper had a prescription. Black was charged in Dec. 2023 after an officer searched his car during a traffic stop, finding cocaine, but opted for oxycodone possession.

After the initial arrest, Black hit Instagram to provide a first-hand account on what happened.

“I was on lean, asleep in front of my family house, that’s it,” Black said.

In the same Instagram Live, Black admitted to using methamphetamine and Percocets. In response to cocaine he said, “I ain’t no baser. I ain’t no junkie.”

