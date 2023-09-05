Star-Studded TRACE Awards Line-Up Announced!

Excitement is building to fever pitch among fans of African and Afro-inspired music as global music authority Trace reveals the first performers in the star-studded lineup for the Trace Awards. African and Afro-inspired musicians from around the globe are set to perform at the spectacular live event.

Among the music stars on the lineup are Davido (Nigeria), Asake (Nigeria), Bamby (French Guiana), Benjamin Dube (South Africa), Black Sherif (Ghana), Blxckie (South Africa), Bruce Melodie (Rwanda), Bwiza (Rwanda), Didi B (Ivory Coast), Dystinct (Morocco), Janet Otieno (Kenya), Josey (Ivory Coast), Kalash (Martinique), Kizz Daniel (Nigeria), Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde), Locko (Cameroon), Mikl (Reunion), Perola (Angola), Plutonio (Mozambique), Princess Lover (Martinique), Ronisia (France), Rutshelle Guillaume (Haïti), Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde), Tayc (France), Terell Elymoor (Mayotte) and Viviane Chidid (Senegal).

Many more performers will be announced at a later date.

Influential UK-based Afrobeat band, concert headliners and “Best Live” nominees The Compozers are also heading to Kigali as the house band to the Trace Awards.

Presented by Visit Rwanda and Martell, a Pernod Ricard brand offering connoisseurs the very best in cognac, the Trace Awards takes place at the BK Arena, Kigali, Rwanda on 21 October 2023. Seven thousand music fans will have the opportunity to experience the live event, which will be presented on a purpose-built stage.

To mark its 20th anniversary, global music powerhouse and Afro-music tastemaker Trace is staging the Trace Awards at the BK Arena, Kigali, to celebrate the creativity, talent and influence of African and Afro-inspired music and artists. More than 150 artists have been nominated in the Trace Awards.

The Trace Awards, showcases the excellence and diversity of Afro-centric music in genres such as Afrobeat, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afro-pop, Mbalax, Amapiano, Zouk, Kizomba, Genge, Coupé Décalé, Bongo Flava, Soukous, Gospel, Rap, Rai, Kompa, R&B, and Rumba. Competing in 25 award categories are platinum-selling artists from more than thirty countries in Africa, South America, the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean and Europe.

Targeted at lovers of African and Afro-inspired music and culture, the Trace Awards will broadcast live on 21 October 2023 on Trace TV channels, radio and digital channels and on global streaming platforms, national terrestrial TV and satellite channels. The viewership and social interaction is expected to exceed 500 million fans in 190 countries.

Rwandan creativity and excellence are represented by the involvement of BK Arena, RwandAir and RBA as partners to the Trace Awards & Festival.

