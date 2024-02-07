Kelly Rowland Co-Signs JAY-Z’s Grammy Speech: ‘I Couldn’t Be More Proud of Him’

Kelly Rowland is cosigning JAY-Z’s message at the 2024 Grammys. Rowland gave her opinion while on the Red Carpet for the Bob Marley film.

“Shawn Carter is one of the greatest men I know and his words ring so loud to me,” Rowland said. “I couldn’t be more proud of him.

“I’m just really happy for a lot of things that he said. I think that he made a lot of artists feel very seen and very heard in those minutes that he took on stage.”

Kelly Rowland is standing by Jay Z and his GRAMMY speech. #OneLoveMovie pic.twitter.com/K0Ihoc1UKU — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 7, 2024

In a night filled with celebration and recognition, the 2024 Grammy Awards took an unexpected turn as Jay Z, while accepting the prestigious Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, used his platform to call out The Recording Academy for what he perceived as a snub towards his wife, Beyoncé. The Brooklyn mogul didn’t hold back as he addressed the audience, highlighting the discrepancy between Beyoncé’s unparalleled success and the Academy’s failure to honor her with Album of the Year accolades.

During his speech he said, “I’m just saying, we want y’all to get it right. We love y’all; we love y’all; we want you to get it right, or at least get it close to right, and obviously it’s subjective … because it’s music and it’s opinion-based, but some things — I don’t wan to embarrass this young lady” — referring to Beyoncè — “but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year, so even by your own metrics that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys and never won an album of the year. That doesn’t work.

“Some of you are going to go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed,” he continued. “Some of you may get robbed, some of you don’t belong in the category — when I get nervous I tell the truth.”

His words resonated deeply with fans and fellow artists alike, igniting a conversation about the criteria used by The Recording Academy to determine nominees and winners.

Let’s run Jay-Z’s #Grammys acceptance speech back, shall we? 🎥: Recording Academy pic.twitter.com/VmdpXBzfKl — VIBE Magazine (@VibeMagazine) February 5, 2024





