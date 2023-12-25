Lil Uzi Vert Continues to Eye End of Music Career After ‘Luv is Rage 3’

Lil Uzi Vert reminds fans that his music career is over after Luv Is Rage 3. Speaking with TMZ, Uzi doubled down, stating, “I don’t really want to make music like that anymore.” Instead, Uzi revealed shifting to making women’s closing.

Speaking on the Pink Tape Tour in October, Lil Uzi revealed Luv Is Rage 3 will be his last album.

“I came to this conclusion not too long ago,” Uzi said. “I was gonna wait ’til later to say it but, you know, I’m dropping ‘Luv Is Rage 3’ and ‘Luv Is Rage 3’ will be my last album.”

Lil Uzi Vert said after that album, we would do another tour before he tries “to live a normal life.”

Lil Uzi Vert is retiring after ‘LUV is Rage 3’ album 💔💿 There will also be a LIR3 tour 🎸 pic.twitter.com/QszQBSPmzu — uziawge 👽 (@uziawge) October 24, 2023





