Neon Dreams Announce March Tour Dates For South Africa. – NEON DREAMS are heading back on the road and this week announced new tour dates across South Africa.

The news comes during the exciting start to their year: the new Neon Dreams single The Art of Letting Go with Matthew Mole is featured on streaming and radio charts in South Africa and has started rotation in new territories including the UK, New Zealand as well as their home country, Canada.

All the signs are pointing to the single being their biggest release yet. Neon Dreams also opened for German Indie-pop stars Milky Chance during their South African tour this month in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

Listen to ‘The Art of Letting Go’ here

Having immersed themselves in the vibrant music scene of South Africa over the past three years, Neon Dreams – made up of Frank Kadillac and Adrian Morris – have solidified their connection with audiences in the country. This journey has not only seen them resonate with fans but has also allowed them to forge meaningful connections within the South African music scene.

“We’ve been traveling to South Africa for three years, and when I land there I feel like I’m home. With The Art of Letting Go, I’d just returned from India and I was feeling unbelievably inspired. With this song I wanted to create a track that’s an anthem for kids who are going through something they may not have a word for. Something that’s hard to describe… I wanted to help teach them to let go of something that’s hurting them. Writing with Matthew Mole is electric. Energy flows through us like water flows through a river. Music is a powerful tool that can help people acknowledge negative energy and release it. That’s the art of letting go.”~ Frank Kadillac (Neon Dreams vocalist)

“The Art of Letting Go” promises to be one of the standout releases of 2024 for Neon Dreams and there’s no better way for them to celebrate this than by heading on tour across the country.

Neon Dreams South Africa Tour Dates

21 March Barnyard Pretoria

22 March Baileys Bedfordview

23 March Barnyard Vereeniging

24 March Barnyard Silverstar

27 March Barnyard Durban

31 March Kirstenbosch Cape Town

Tickets on sale Here

