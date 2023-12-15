Today in Hip Hop History: Busta Rhymes’ ‘E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front’ Turns 25 Years Old!

On this day in Hip Hop history, Flip Mode Squad general, Busta Rhymes, released his third studio LP E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front. Released under the Flip Mode imprint and Elektra Records, this album received critical acclaim and was a huge commercial success. This album received three Grammy nominations at the 42nd Grammy Awards; Best Rap Album, Best Rap Solo Performance, and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. E.L.E. peaked at #12 on the Billboard Hot 200, #2 on the Us Top R&B/Hip Hop chart, #45 on Germany’s Offizielle Top 100, #54 on the UK OCC, and #34 on the Canadian Billboard chart. This album is also certified platinum in the U.S. and the Netherlands.

E.L.E. follows the same apocalyptic theme as Buss A Bus’ previous two albums. Musically, this project pushes boundaries and can be categorized as a synthesis of East Coast, West Coast, and horrorcore rap. The fast paced and dark production of this album comes heavily from producing legends Nottz, DJ Scratch and Swizz Beatz. This project is something like none before it with its strange samples and musical twists that can leave the novice music appreciator confused and bewildered. The unorthodox instrumentation of this project however is coupled with sharp and clear intellectual lyricism. This project can best be compared to what one would hear at a party that was going on simultaneously with the end of the world. the limits of this project are seemingly nonexistent with the call of artist ranging from Janet Jackson to Ozzy Osbourne to feature on it. This is definitely a sound to usher in a new millennium.

The singles on this project were just as successful as the album they were placed on. “Everybody Rise”, “Gimme Some More”, and “What’s It Gonna Be?!” all claimed spots on the R&B/Hip Hop music charts. “Gimme Some More” alone is certified double platinum.

Salute to Busta, Spliff, Baby Cham, Rah Digga, Rampage and everyone who helped make this album a Hip Hop classic!





