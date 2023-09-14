Ashanti Speaks on Relationship with Nelly: ‘We’re in a Great Space’

Ashanti is confirming that she is in a relationship with Nelly. Hitting the VMAs red carpet, Ashanti showed a clutch bag with her and Nelly’s faces.

“We’re in a great space, everything is positive,” Ashanti said. “Having a lot of fun.”

@people Now THAT’s a fashion statement! #Ashanti and #Nelly have officially reconciled … and might be headed back to the studio?! ❤️ #VMAs #VMAs2023 #Relationships #CelebrityCouples #Music #RedCarpet #MTV ♬ original sound – People Magazine

Nelly pulled up on Rasheeda and Kirk Frost and revealed he and Ashanti are officially an item again.

“We cool again,” Nelly said. “It surprised both of us. It wasn’t anything planned. We both were doing what we do. Sometimes being seperate, you understand somebody more. We can all be defensive in our relationships.”

He added, “It’s no pressure. Before I felt we were doing what we were doing career-wise. When you got so many people in the middle, it could be tough.”

You can hear it from Nelly below.





