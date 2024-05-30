Dax’s “A Real Man” Climbs YouTube Charts Amidst Rising Popularity

Dax’s latest single, “A Real Man,” is making waves, currently trending at #30 on YouTube after peaking at #17 just two days ago. The song’s popularity extends to Instagram, where it has been featured in over 3,000 reels.

Currently on tour with Millyz and Joyner Lucas, Dax is delivering electrifying performances that are garnering widespread acclaim. His impressive streaming numbers on platforms like Spotify and YouTube highlight his meteoric rise in the music industry.

Dax’s recent hit singles, including “Joker” and “Dear Alcohol,” have captivated global audiences, collectively amassing over 1 billion views on YouTube and exceeding 20 million streams on Spotify. The video for “Dear Alcohol” is approaching 100 million views, while “To Be a Man,” featuring Darius Rucker, is nearing 20 million views.

With over 3.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Dax’s influence is undeniable. His poignant track “Dear Alcohol,” released on March 11, 2022, resonated deeply with listeners, debuting at number 9 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 and earning Platinum certifications from both the RIAA and Music Canada.

Continuing his streak, Dax released “Narcissist” featuring Phix on February 9, 2024, quickly climbing YouTube’s trending list and peaking at number 17.

Dax’s journey from rising talent to chart-topping sensation is a testament to his dedication and talent. As he continues to perform alongside industry heavyweights, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in his remarkable career.





