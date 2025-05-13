Diddy Family Shows Support as Opening Statements Begin in Trial

The first day of Diddy’s high-profile trial is underway, with several of his family members present at the Manhattan courthouse. His mother, Janice Combs, and multiple children were seen arriving ahead of opening statements, showing a united front as proceedings began.

It’s the first big day of Diddy’s trial. Several of his family members — including his children and his mother, Janice — are at the Manhattan courthouse where opening statements are set to begin. pic.twitter.com/CFVrmUQztd — Vulture (@vulture) May 12, 2025

Just hours before opening statements in Sean “Diddy” Combs’s high-profile sex-trafficking trial, federal prosecutors are scrambling to locate a key witness. “Victim-3,” a central figure in the indictment, has reportedly gone dark despite pledging to testify against the music mogul.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has not re-established contact with the witness, raising the possibility of a delay or a mistrial request from Diddy’s defense team.

Victim-3 was expected to testify about alleged sexual exploitation by Combs. Her absence could significantly impact the trial, which is predicted to span eight weeks. Law enforcement sources suggest the witness may have gone silent due to safety concerns.

Combs, who rejected a plea deal, faces charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. A conviction could mean life in prison.