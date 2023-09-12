We Join Thug Guru At ‘Slide To The Crib’ EP Launch Party

Thug Guru event introduction

South Africa’s music scene witnessed a thrilling celebration as SA Music News & Entertainment had the privilege of attending Thug Guru’s exclusive ‘Slide to the Crib’ launch party. Celebrating his ‘Slide To The Crib’ EP. This 21-year-old rapper hailing from Westgate Johannesburg, has taken the industry by storm with his heartfelt music, sharing a love story that resonates with listeners.

Thug Guru’s well received EP delves into the complexities of a couple, trying to rediscover their love amidst the chaos of a breakup. In this article, we take you through the highlights of the event and familiarise you with the rising star a bit better.

A Love Story Unveiled

Thug Guru’s ‘Slide To The Crib‘ EP is a musical journey that explores the depths of love and loss. The EP’s central theme revolves around a couple who, despite the challenges and turmoil that led to their breakup, are determined to find their way back to each other.

Thug Guru’s music portrays the raw emotions, the longing, and the hope that come with such a profound experience. It’s a story that many can relate to, making his music all the more engaging and real.

Influences from Near & Far

While Thug Guru’s musical roots are not grounded in South African hip-hop, he certainly has a strong appreciation for artists from the region. His influences range from local legends like Nasty C and Blxckie to international icons like Lil Baby and Lil Durk.

This diverse range of inspirations enriches his music, creating a unique blend that sets him apart.

A Glimpse into the Future:

Exciting news for Thug Guru fans – there’s an album on the horizon!

While he remains tight-lipped about the release date, Thug Guru is treating his audience to a series of singles in the lead-up to the big album drop. This strategy builds anticipation and keeps his fans eagerly awaiting what’s next.

Words Of Wisdom For Aspiring Rappers

Thug Guru, despite his young age and meteoric rise, offers sage advice to fellow aspiring rappers – “Just do it!” He encourages them to overcome their nerves and take that leap of faith into the music industry. His journey from a Westgate artist to a celebrated rapper is a testament to the power of determination and self-belief.

An Electrifying Evening

The launch party was not just about Thug Guru’s EP, but also a showcase of his talent. The audience was treated to electrifying performances that left them yearning for more. Thug Guru’s stage presence and connection with his fans were evident, making it a night to remember. We were also left in awe of his beautiful golden mask which was designed by SA artist & fashion designer, Gert-Johan Coetzee.

Thug Guru shows off his gold mask designed by Gert-Johan Coetzee



Conclusion:

Thug Guru’s ‘Slide To The Crib’ EP launch party was testament to his rising star power and the depth of his music. With influences from both local South African artists and international icons, he’s forging his unique path in the music industry.

As he teases us with singles in anticipation of his upcoming album, one thing is clear – Thug Guru is an artist on the rise, and we can’t wait to see where his journey takes him next.

Follow the Thug Guru Journey On Instagram

To catch up with more of our meet ups follow our YouTube channel or scroll through HERE

By Karabo Masemola (The Share button for SA Music & Entertainment)