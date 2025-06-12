DJ Akademiks Says Dave Free Questioned if He Was on OVO Payola

DJ Akademiks went to Kendrick Lamar’s Grand National Tour in Detroit. While there, Ak revealed he had a conversation with Lamar’s business partner, Dave Free, who asked if he was accepting money from Drake for biased coverage.

“Dave Free had a moment, he said, ‘Ak, what are you getting from this? Is he paying you,’” Ak revealed. “And that was the most insulting thing — and I’ve had conversations with these men for a while — but the very idea that I was like a purchasable commodity was so disgusting.”

If you ask this writer, it’s not the wildest assumption. But back to it.

Ak added, “I said, ‘You know I’ve been doing this for over 10 years. I’ve been doing this for over 15 years. How did you think I became me?’ I said, ‘You knew about me before this shit. Did you think I was a cheap hoe that just could be bought?’”

Then Ak admitted his bias: “Throughout the battle, we probably definitely came off very biased. Not only because I like Drake and he’s my favorite rapper,but you guys lost communications with us at that time because if you chose not to involve yourself in clarifying the narrative, the narrative gets written without you. It always happens like that. I’m in the media, I know how it goes.”