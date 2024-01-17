29
Drake Says the ‘Journalistic World’ is Pushing Negativity on the Youth

Drake isn’t feeling how the media is currently projecting the youth. Hitting Instagram, Drake posted a video of former Alabama head coach Nick Saban and delivered a message.

“Journalistic world cashing out on negativity and discouraging the youth from finding their way more now than ever…,” he wrote. “The noise is all calculated keep pushing forward.”

On a positive note, Drake hit Instagram to celebrate getting his father, Dennis Graham, on the 6ix side. Hitting Instagram, Drake revealed his dad was in Canada for the first time in fifteen years.

“First time in over 15 years they let the OG back into Canada,” Drake wrote. “Thank you to everyone that helped us out.”






