Fat Joe is reacting to Offset asking Cardi B for spousal support in their divorce. Appearing on his podcast with Jadakiss, Fat Joe dissed Offset’s decision and gave a shout-out to Cardi B.

“You can’t be a rap star asking for somebody to pay your bills,” Fat Joe said. “I love my sister Cardi B. I know how hard it is for her to come from where we came from and make a couple of dollars and be successful.”