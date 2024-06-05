Foot Locker Launches ‘Start with Sneakers’ Campaign Featuring Flo Milli

Global retailer Foot Locker is back with the latest installment of its ‘Start with Sneakers’ campaign, featuring chart-topping rapper and BET “Best New Artist” nominee Flo Milli. The campaign highlights Foot Locker’s commitment to expanding its women’s business through talent integrations, trendy product assortments, and in-person activations throughout 2024.

‘Start with Sneakers’ aims to showcase the season’s new trends by demonstrating that sneakers are the foundation for countless fashionable outfits and styles. The campaign, which authentically connects with women through trend-forward content, reflects the influence of social media on fashion trends for Gen Z consumers.

In the latest installment, titled ‘The Striper Within,’ Flo Milli models kicks-inspired New Balance outfits while embodying the campaign’s message of starting styling with sneakers. The campaign highlights Foot Locker’s range of options for women, from classic New Balance sneakers to the latest innovations, catering to every style and occasion.

The ‘Start with Sneakers’ campaign rollout will continue throughout the summer, featuring previous brand ambassador Coi Leray, upcoming in-person activations, and more. This campaign follows Foot Locker’s recent announcement of a reinvented store concept, including an enhanced in-store shopping experience for women, reinforcing its commitment to serving its diverse customer base.





