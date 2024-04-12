Chris Brown Drops Deluxe Version of ’11:11′ Album Feat. Q

Chart-topping artist Chris Brown surprises fans with the release of the deluxe edition of his acclaimed album 11:11. The deluxe edition now boasts 13 new tracks featuring an impressive lineup of collaborators.

Joining Brown on this musical journey are Bryson Tiller, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Tee Grizzley, Mario, and Davido. The deluxe edition of “11:11” offers an exciting expansion to the original album, providing listeners with even more of Brown’s signature blend of R&B, hip-hop, and pop.

The deluxe album includes the single “Freak,” featuring Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, and Tee Grizzley for a set of bars of an “Air Force Onces” sample. But the song also doubled as a diss to Quavo.

Breezy rapped:

“F-cking my old b-tches ain’t gone make us equal

Sipping that 1942 cause I don’t do no Quavo

Freak b-tch she like Casamigos not the Migos”

You can hear the line below.

Chris Brown takes shot at Quavo on “Freak” on his “11:11” deluxe: “F*cking my old b*tches ain’t gone make us equal. Sipping that 1942 cause I don’t do no Cuervo (Quavo). Freak b*tch she like Casamigos not the Migos.”

In case you missed it, the two long have had beef. But it was fresh on the minds of the industry after the two were seated next to each other at the Rhude Fashion Show in Paris. Fans wondered if that meant the two were on the same page. Brown clarified they were not: “Can’t pick who u sit by.”

He added, “F–k all that growth sht. N–ia not finna fumble my bag for little ni–as.”

The root of their beef is Quavo, who once dated Brown’s ex Karrueche Tran in 2017.





