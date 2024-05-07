French Montana Poses For Pics With Max B During Prison Visit

Coke Boy French Montana recently visited his partner, the Wave God Max B, in prison and Biggaveli made sure to post the pics from the V.I. on social media.

Max posted two pics of him and French, with Max donning his jail jumpsuit and the former Bad Boy dressed in casual, designer drip.

He captioned his post, “BRO CAME THROUGH AND DROP OFF A BAG [wave emoji] ALL THE FEMALE CORRECTION OFFICERS PUT ON LIPSGLOSS WHEN THEY SAW YOU THEY WANTED A TASTE [laughing face emoji] #COKEWAVE 4 LIFE #loyalty #2025 #HIPHOPSAVIOR.”

The “2025” hashtag is a hint that Max will be released from prison next year.

Max B was previously expected to be freed last year following a substantial reduction to his initial 75-year sentence for armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and murder in 2009.

The Harlem native had his sentence substantially reduced to 20 years in 2016 after taking a plea deal, before announcing three years later that it had been further cut to 12 years. Recently, he has been boasting that he could be coming home, saying: “It’s almost over. Two more joints, n-gga, I’m sliding out. Max Bigavell. 45, I feel good, look good. I taste good, I smell good, n-gga.”





