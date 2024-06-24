4
25
22
2
11
13
33
32
1
37
8
29
35
30
23
26
46
16
18
44
24
48
5
38
49
3
43
34
31
10
20
9
15
14
39
40
Iman Shumpert Seeks Pre-Marriage Music Royalties from Teyana Taylor in Divorce Proceedings

Iman Shumpert Seeks Pre-Marriage Music Royalties from Teyana Taylor in Divorce Proceedings

2024-06-24Last Updated: 2024-06-24
346 1 minute read

In a surprising twist to their ongoing divorce proceedings, it has been revealed that Iman Shumpert is seeking a portion of music royalties that Teyana Taylor earned before their marriage. This revelation came to light as the estranged couple worked to finalize their child support agreement.

According to sources, during court discussions, it was disclosed that Teyana Taylor’s monthly earnings are double that of her estranged husband, Iman Shumpert. The Jasmine Brand reports that Shumpert has requested the judge to award him half of Taylor’s royalties from her pre-marriage music projects.

In addition to this request, details about Shumpert’s financial situation have surfaced. Sources claim that the former NBA player has significant monthly expenses, totaling $112,500. His spending reportedly includes over $14,000 on dining out, another $14,000 on his podcast, and more than $6,000 on video music production each month. Despite these hefty expenditures, Shumpert has proposed paying $8,000 per month in child support.

Thoughts?



teyana taylor

Follow.ItFollow.It




Source link

2024-06-24Last Updated: 2024-06-24
346 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Music Propels Gaming into Space With Launch of Exclusive FORTNITE Experience Known as ‘ZupaWorld’

Music Propels Gaming into Space With Launch of Exclusive FORTNITE Experience Known as ‘ZupaWorld’

2023-08-01
Quavo Seen With Hands Tied Behind His Back In Miami Yacht Robbery

Quavo Seen With Hands Tied Behind His Back In Miami Yacht Robbery

2023-07-25
Mike WiLL Made-It Drops Anthem “Now or Neva” as Lead Producer for ESPN’s NBA Music Strategy

Mike WiLL Made-It Drops Anthem “Now or Neva” as Lead Producer for ESPN’s NBA Music Strategy

2023-12-07
Megan Thee Stallion Channels “Mother Fitness” In New Partnership w/ Planet Fitness

Megan Thee Stallion Channels “Mother Fitness” In New Partnership w/ Planet Fitness

2023-12-29
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo