Iman Shumpert Seeks Pre-Marriage Music Royalties from Teyana Taylor in Divorce Proceedings

In a surprising twist to their ongoing divorce proceedings, it has been revealed that Iman Shumpert is seeking a portion of music royalties that Teyana Taylor earned before their marriage. This revelation came to light as the estranged couple worked to finalize their child support agreement.

According to sources, during court discussions, it was disclosed that Teyana Taylor’s monthly earnings are double that of her estranged husband, Iman Shumpert. The Jasmine Brand reports that Shumpert has requested the judge to award him half of Taylor’s royalties from her pre-marriage music projects.

In addition to this request, details about Shumpert’s financial situation have surfaced. Sources claim that the former NBA player has significant monthly expenses, totaling $112,500. His spending reportedly includes over $14,000 on dining out, another $14,000 on his podcast, and more than $6,000 on video music production each month. Despite these hefty expenditures, Shumpert has proposed paying $8,000 per month in child support.

