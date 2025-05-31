Fivio Foreign Pleads Guilty to Threats Charge, Sentencing Set for August
Fivio Foreign has pleaded guilty to terroristic threats charges. The charge is in association with a New Year’s Day incident, in which he drew a gun on a woman.
According to TMZ, three additional charges will be dropped. The official charge he has is terroristic threats or the threat to commit a crime of violence in the third degree.
Fivio has been in jail since January and is set to be sentenced on the charges this August.
