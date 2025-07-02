J.I.D Drops Freestyle “32.” and Announces ‘GDLU Preluxe’ Mixtape

Atlanta’s own J.I.D returns with a new freestyle titled “32.” ahead of the release of his upcoming GDLU Preluxe mixtape, dropping Friday, July 4. The track showcases J.I.D’s rapid-fire lyricism and unshakable stamina, backed by a nostalgic visualizer featuring archive footage from his high school football days.

In true J.I.D fashion, the freestyle is packed with clever wordplay and energy, building hype around what promises to be another strong entry in his discography. Sharp-eyed fans also noticed a teaser for an upcoming JD Sports partnership subtly dropped in the video, with more details expected soon.

The freestyle arrives on the heels of J.I.D’s standout verse on Offset’s single “Bodies,” which debuted at No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100. His contribution has already earned recognition from Complex as one of the year’s best rap verses, further cementing J.I.D’s reputation as a powerhouse collaborator.

Looking ahead, J.I.D’s highly anticipated fifth studio album God Does Like Ugly is scheduled for release on August 8. With a summer of releases lined up, the Dreamville rapper shows no signs of slowing down.