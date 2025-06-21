Jadakiss Hits Stage as Juneteenth Storm Fails to Stop Festival Vibes

In case you missed it, Jersey City’s third annual All About Us Juneteenth Festival hit Liberty State Park on June 19, determined to shine through even as rain and lightning moved in. Mother Nature tried to dampen spirits, but the gathering stood firm, marked by cultural pride, unity, and musical energy.

Recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, following national calls for racial justice that reignited conversations on Black freedom, Juneteenth took center stage in this spirited celebration. Festival founder Shannon Mitchell captured the essence of the event before it began.

“From the moment you walk in, it’s going to feel like joy,” she said. “We created this space to remind us of what freedom really looks like — being together, being seen, and celebrating everything we are. Black history is American history, and this day is for all of us.”

What’s more, her words rang true throughout the day, even as tents gave way under heavy rain and gusts forced crowds to seek cover. Despite the challenge, food trucks dished out fried fish and jerk chicken, a Kid Zone buzzed with games and face painting, local artists showcased their work, and muralists painted live for passersby.

Get this, the music poured through the drizzle as Robin S energized fans with “Show Me Love” and Jersey native Kenny Bobien delivered soulful vocals with “You Are My Friend,” keeping the spirit alive despite soggy conditions.

But when hip-hop legend Jadakiss took the spotlight, he turned the weather into background noise.

The Yonkers icon cut through the storm, reminding the audience why he remains one of rap’s most commanding voices. His bold presence and lyrical mastery made his set a definitive high point of the afternoon.

A late evening round of thunderstorms forced organizers to call off the rest of the event before R&B star Mario could take the stage. Safety concerns took precedence under the stormy skies.