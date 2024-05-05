[WATCH] Old Video Of President Obama Predicting Kendrick Beating Drake In Rap Battle

These past few weeks have been constant back and forth battles between the games top emcees and even and R&B singer in the mix, but nome have garnered as much attention as the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. There are several polls as to who is in the lead and it could be K. Dot or Drizzy, just depending who you ask.

One opinion that matters is that of former POTUS Barack Obama, who weighed in on a potential battle between two of Hip Hop’s top contenders over eight years ago and it may surprise some people who President Obama picked as the victor.

When asked if Drake and K.Dot were in a battle, the 44th president didn’t take a long time to answer, “Gotta go with Kendrick. I think Drake is an outstanding entertainer, but Kendrick…his last album was outstanding. That was the best album of last year.”





