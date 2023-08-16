Keke Palmer Boyfriend Says He Has ‘Moved On’ From Relationship

It’s a wrap for Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson‘s relationship. With Palmer’s appearance in Usher’s “Boyfriend” video moving across the timeline, a source of Jackson’s relayed to PEOPLE that the actor is moving on.

“He’s moved on,” the insider said. The insider also notes Jackson is looking to focus on his acting career and will continue to be a good father, “You don’t have to be in the same household to be good parents.”

The news comes as the “Boyfriend” video is trending online. Earlier this summer, Jackson spoke against a viral moment showing Palmer enjoying Usher’s residency. Jackson took offense to the moment and even blasted Palmer for her dress.

Twitter erupted after new mother Keke Palmer was “mommy-shamed”‘” by her baby daddy for her dress while being serenaded by R&B singer Usher. Following the memes and online turmoil, Keke posted further images of her dress on Instagram and urged everyone to attend Usher’s concert:

I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself?? @noraradd

Usher finally spoke out regarding the recent viral incident involving Keke Palmer during his Las Vegas residency. In a recent statement to People, Usher shed light on the incident, stating, “I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that’s what I hope came out of it.” Usher emphasized the notion that the moment was ultimately about enjoying the vibrant Las Vegas atmosphere and the music.

Reflecting on the dynamics of his performances, Usher shared, “Every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to. But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.”

Usher also displayed his sense of humor by addressing a playful nickname bestowed upon him by fans, saying, “The internet is crazy. You can’t beat the internet.”

On Wednesday (Aug. 16), Usher dropped a new single from his highly anticipated ninth album. The song “Boyfriend” is accompanied by a captivating video featuring Emmy Award-winning entertainer Keke Palmer. This release follows Usher’s recent hit “Good Good,” featuring 21 Savage and Summer Walker, which rocketed to the top of Billboard’s R&B Digital Song Sales Chart upon debut.

The music video for “Boyfriend” made its stunning debut on the iconic Paramount Times Square Billboards, with support from MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, BET Soul, and BET Jams, ensuring a grand reception among fans.

Presented through mega, the music collective founded by Usher and L.A. Reid in collaboration with gamma, a visionary multimedia platform led by CEO Larry Jackson and President Ike Youssef, “Boyfriend” marks a promising new direction for Usher. The mega-gamma partnership is set to distribute and market Usher’s music exclusively, promising an exciting musical journey for fans worldwide.

You can see the new release below.





