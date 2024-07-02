29
Latto’s “Big Mama” Video Showcases Luxurious Papi Steak Experience

Latto's "Big Mama" Video Showcases Luxurious Papi Steak Experience

2024-07-02
341 1 minute read

This weekend, rapper Latto released her music video for “Big Mama,” featuring the dining room of Papi Steak. Known for offering a luxurious dining experience, Papi Steak isn’t just a restaurant; it’s a vibe and a story waiting to be told.

Latto, who dined at Papi Steak multiple times in March, shared with her 11.6 million Instagram followers that she racked up checks over $10K. During her visits, she was spotted wearing Louis Vuitton Bow Murakami LV mule sandals and a matching purse.

After dining, Latto headed to LIV Miami, where she hit an electrifying performance of her songs “Big Energy,” “Put it On Da Floor Again,” and “Sunday Service.”

Latto’s recent news includes her sister, Brooklyn Nikole, who appeared in the “Big Mama” video and is rumored to be dating rapper Drake. Drake also featured Papi Steak in his music video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin.”

Papi Steak, located in the historic South of Fifth neighborhood, offers the perfect atmosphere for any music video, providing intimate and lively settings.



