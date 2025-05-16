Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, GloRilla and More to Perform at BET Awards 2025

BET has unveiled the first wave of performers for the 25th anniversary of the BET Awards, and the lineup is already stacked. Hip hop legend Lil Wayne, visionary performer Teyana Taylor, chart-topper GloRilla, genre-bender Playboi Carti, and GRAMMY-winning producer-singer Leon Thomas will take the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable night. The show airs live from Los Angeles on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 8 PM ET/PT.

“We’re setting the tone for a night that celebrates 25 years of impact, creativity, and Black culture,” said Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “With electrifying performances from some of the biggest names in music and an iconic comedic host, ‘BET Awards’ 2025 will be a can’t-miss celebration of everything the culture represents.”

Kevin Hart will host the milestone celebration. He brings his trademark humor and energy. Kendrick Lamar leads all nominees with 10 nods, followed by Doechii, Drake, Future, and GloRilla with six each. Metro Boomin earned five nominations, while SZA and The Weeknd received four.

In addition to live performances, the show will honor 106 & Park’s 25th anniversary with a special tribute segment. Directed by Teyana Taylor and The Aunties Production, the tribute will reunite former hosts AJ, Free, Julissa, Keshia Chanté, Rocsi, and Terrence J and feature nostalgic performances by Bow Wow, Amerie, B2K, Jim Jones, Mya, T.I., and others.

BET Awards 2025 is executive produced by Connie Orlando, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay. The event caps off Culture’s Biggest Week, with the BET Experience 2025 offering immersive fan events from June 5 to 8.

More performers and surprises are expected to be announced soon.