Lollapalooza 2024 Lineup Announced: SZA, Tyler, The Creator, and More to Headline

Chicago’s iconic music festival, Lollapalooza, is back with a stellar lineup for 2024. Headliners include SZA, Tyler, The Creator, blink-182, The Killers, Future X Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex. The four-day extravaganza, set to take place from August 1-4 at Grant Park, promises over 170 bands across eight stages.

Fans can secure their tickets during the 2024 Presale on Thursday, March 21, from 10 am–12 pm CT, offering the lowest prices for 4-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets. Ticket prices will increase when the Public On-Sale begins at 12pm CT.

In addition to the music, Lollapalooza offers family-friendly fun with Kidzapalooza, an interactive music playground for children eight and under, featuring performances and activities.

This year’s lineup boasts a mix of established acts and breakout artists, including Skrillex’s return after a decade and a powerhouse lineup at Perry’s Stage featuring Zedd, FISHER, and Zeds Dead. South Korean K-pop sensation Stray Kids will make their Lollapalooza Chicago debut alongside other exciting performances.

Lollapalooza remains a hotbed for discovering new talent, with breakout artists like Benson Boone, Raye, and The Last Dinner Party set to captivate audiences. You can see the full lineup below.





